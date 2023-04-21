SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas is partnering with Cribbs Kitchen to host the 8th Annual Cribbs Kitchen Burger Cook-Off.

Erica Buff, Communications Coordinator for Children’s Cancer Partners said you can expect sizzling burgers, live music, sweets and treats, and a foam party on April 22.

Nine different organizations will compete for burger champ and people’s choice.

Buff said arriving close to noon when burgers are served is best so don’t miss out.

The event happens downtown on Main Street. Enjoy a kids’ zone, beverages and live music from The Revival.