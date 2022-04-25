GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was arrested and two others remain at large following a Saturday morning shooting in Greenwood.

We previously reported one person is in critical condition after a shooting that happened at the corner of Olin Street and Main Street.

Officers reported at approximately 3:15 a.m. several subjects were leaving the South Main Bar and Grill when an argument began in the parking lot of the Speedway Automotive Shop.

Two groups of subjects began arguing back and forth when the suspects approached the victim next to his parked vehicle at the Pathway Rescale Store parking lot, GPD said. During the argument, weapons were drawn and several shots were fired.

The police department said the victim was hit in the abdomen and no other subjects were apparently injured. Another person put the victim into a vehicle and drove him to the Emergency Care Center at Self Regional Healthcare.

According to officers, detectives have identified three people who were involved in the shooting as Thomias Keontae Jackson, 18, Keyland Ameer Elmore, 19, and Kelsey Demarcus Barr, 27, all of Greenwood. They were all charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Barr has been booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center and his bond was denied, GPD said. Jackson and Elmore still remain at large.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Jackson and Elmore, call the Greenwood Police Department at (864) 942-8401.