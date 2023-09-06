DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person is facing charges after a child was shot Tuesday evening by another child on Saleeby Loop in Darlington Tuesday, according to Police Chief Jimmy Davis.

Davis said officers were dispatched to the scene at about 5:30 p.m. Davis said the child was taken to a hospital in Charleston and was in stable condition.

The name of the person arrested and the charges have not been released. Davis said more arrests might be made as the investigation continues.

