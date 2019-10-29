1 charged following deadly shooting at Newberry Co. party

NEWBERRY CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another hurt at a community center in Newberry County, early Sunday morning.

25-year-old Kevin Michael Harmon has been charged with attempted murder and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.

The shooting happened at the Hartford Community Center on Highway 395 around 2:00am Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office says the community center had been rented out for a party when an argument took place and a fight spilled out into the parking lot.

Deputies said several people began shooting and two people were hit.

One person died at the scene while another was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Jared Darnell Singley of Newberry, according to the Newberry County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators believe Harmon fired several shots from a handgun in the parking lot of the community center.

Deputies say they don’t yet know if one of those shots was the one that killed Singley.

Sheriff Lee Foster said while some information has been given to investigators, there are more people who can provide information.

“There were several hundred people at this party,” said Sheriff Foster. “It is inconceivable that someone did not witness the shooting that took the life of Singley.”

“Do the right thing and come forward to tell what happened,” continued Foster. “This is the only way we can get a handle on these horrible, senseless acts of violence.”

More arrests are expected in the case, according to Foster.