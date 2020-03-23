1 charged following stabbing on Fairlane Dr in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged following a stabbing early Monday morning in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a man was stabbed at about 12:50 a.m. on Fairlane Drive. He was taken to an address on Harris Street, where deputies were called.

The man was then transported to an area hospital, according to deputies. His condition is unknown at this time.

Dylan Leon Hunsinger, 23, of Anderson, has been charged with assault and battery of high and aggravated nature for the stabbing, deputies said. He was also charged with second degree domestic violence and third degree domestic violence.

Hunsinger was taken to the Anderson County Detention Center.

