1 dead, 2 injured during shooting on R Street in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said one person was shot and killed and at least two others were injured early Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded at about midnight to a scene on R Street near Chase Avenue.

Deputies told 7 News crews several people were at the scene and it was pretty chaotic when they arrived.

Sheriff’s office officials said one person was killed and at least two others were taken to an area hospital for their injuries.

Deputies said everyone involved in the incident knew each other.

The sheriff’s office and Anderson County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

