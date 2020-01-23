1 dead after shooting at home on Walker Ave. in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials said a homicide investigation is underway following a deadly shooting early Thursday morning.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, deputies responded to a home on Walker Avenue in Laurens at around 3 a.m. in regard to a victim with gunshot wounds.

When they arrived on-scene, they found the victim, Rasham Walker, 32, dead at the home.

Sheriff’s Office officials said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and said they believe there is no threat to the public.

Sheriff Don Reynolds released the following statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Walker’s family during this difficult time. Our team is working on this case diligently. If you know something, it is of the utmost importance that you share this information with our investigators so that justice can be served.”

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (864) 68-CRIME or Laurens County Dispatch at (864) 984-2523.