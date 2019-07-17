Man flown to Augusta Burn Center after setting self, home on fire in Anderson Co., deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was flown to the Augusta Burn Center after setting himself on fire at a home.

Emergency responders and deputies responded at about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of Foxcroft Way.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said the man who was airlifted to the burn center claimed to have started the fire after an argument.

Deputies said the man, Jackson Kole Talley, 21, had been in a relationship with the woman who owned the home where the incident happened. He had been staying at the home on and off for several weeks.

The man reportedly poured gasoline on himself and the woman, according to the sheriff’s office. She was able to run to a neighbor’s home before he set himself and the house on fire.

The woman received minor injuries while escaping the home, but she was not burned by the fire, deputies said.

Talley’s condition is unknown at this time.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate the assault aspect of the incident. The Anderson County Fire Department will be handing the arson investigation.

Dispatchers confirmed that Centerville and Hopewell fire departments also responded to the scene.