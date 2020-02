SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following a bank robbery in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the bank robbery happened at the Bank of America on John B White Sr Boulevard.

Scene at Bank of America on John B White Sr Blvd

Scene at Uncle Joe’s Cars and Trucks on Reidville Rd

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.