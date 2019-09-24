1 in custody following officer-involved shooting, kidnapping, stabbing in Toccoa

TOCCOA, Ga. (WSPA) – A man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following a manhunt and an officer-involved shooting in Toccoa.

Toccoa Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to help investigate a double stabbing and kidnapping Monday at a home on Mill Street, according to a GBI press release.

Police were made aware of the stabbing and kidnapping at the Mill Street address at about 9 p.m.

When officers arrived at the home, they found two victims, a 66-year-old woman and 64-year-old man were injured, according to GBI. They also learned Patricia Hall, 49, was missing. She had been visiting the home.

The two were taken to an area hospital for their injuries, GBI said in the release. The man is in critical condition.

GBI, Toccoa PD, Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, GSP and DOC searched throughout the night for the kidnapping victim, Patricia Hall, 49, and her husband and suspect, Kenton Deshaun Hall, 48.

Officers found Patricia Hall’s body near the 300 block of Franklin Street just after daybreak Tuesday, according to the release.

Crews continued to search Tuesday for Kenton Hall.

WNEG reported Tuesday afternoon Kenton Hall was shot by an officer near West Spring Street and airlifted to a trauma center.

GBI had warrants for Hall for murder, two counts of aggravated assault and kidnapping.

GBI said no officers were injured during the shooting.