1 injured during shooting at apartment complex on Cedar Lane Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said one person was injured during a shooting at an apartment complex late Monday night.

Deputies said officers responded just before midnight to an apartment complex along Cedar Lane Road after receiving a 911 call about someone hearing gunshots outside.

When deputies arrived on scene, officers found one person in an outside breezeway with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Deputies said their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. Callers may remain anonymous.

