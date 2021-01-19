1 injured during shooting on Hendersonville Rd., APD seeking info about suspect vehicle

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials need help identifying the driver and passengers of a vehicle following a shooting on Hendersonville Road.

Police said officers responded to Mission Hospital Monday at about 3:30 a.m. for a gunshot victim.

Officers spoke with witnesses and learned the victim was shot while riding in a car that was traveling north on Hendersonville Road near the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to the police department.

Police said the gunfire came from a 2015 red Nissan Altima that was traveling behind the vehicle.

Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle with the help of Biltmore Forest Police Department.

Now, officers are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver and passengers of the Altima.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110. Tips can also be submitted by texting TIP2APD to 847411, or through the TIP2APD smartphone app.