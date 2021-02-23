1 injured during shooting on I-385 in Fountain Inn, police say

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – Fountain Inn Police Department officials said one person was shot Monday night during a confrontation on I-385.

Police said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on the ramp for Exit 24 near Fairview Street.

Officers said multiple people were involved in the confrontation.

The gunshot victim was taken to an area hospital for their injuries, police said. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

The police department will continue to investigate.