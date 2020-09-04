1 injured during shooting on the Blue Ridge Parkway, Buncombe Co. deputies investigating

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said one person was shot early Friday morning on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Nation Park Service officials said the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. when a man allegedly attempted to break into a vehicle near the 364 mile post.

Officials said the owner of the vehicle shot the man and called 911.

The suspect was taken to Mission Hospital, where they will have surgery for their injuries.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and the National Park Service will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

