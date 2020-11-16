1 injured following shooting on Atkinson St. in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said one person was injured Saturday night during a shooting on Atkinson Street.

Police said officers responded to Mission Hospital at about 10:15 p.m. for a gunshot victim.

Officers then learned the shooting happened on Atkinson Street, according to the police department.

Police said the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Section will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110.

