Man injured during shooting on Lakeside Rd. Greenville Co., deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man was injured Sunday night during a shooting.

Deputies said officers responded at about 10:06 p.m. to 1 Lakeside Road, for a reported shooting.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they found a man who had suffered at least one gunshot wound. Deputies said he was taken to an area hospital for his injuries, and he is expected to survive.

Deputies said one person was taken into custody for questioning.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate. We will update this story as information becomes available.