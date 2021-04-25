Man injured during shooting on Lakeside Rd. Greenville Co., deputies say

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man was injured Sunday night during a shooting.

Deputies said officers responded at about 10:06 p.m. to 1 Lakeside Road, for a reported shooting.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they found a man who had suffered at least one gunshot wound. Deputies said he was taken to an area hospital for his injuries, and he is expected to survive.

Deputies said one person was taken into custody for questioning.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate. We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store