1 killed, 2 in critical condition after 4 separate shootings in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said one person was killed and two others were injured in four separate shootings within a 24-hour period.

Police said the first shooing happened Thursday at about 9:50 a.m. in front of an apartment complex, located on Southern Street.

Javius Marquez Davidson, 26, was shot in the upper chest and killed, police said.

Brandon Jamario Delegal was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking fentanyl and possession with intent to sell and distribute fentanyl, police said. He is being held at the detention center without bond.

Police said several people and children were in the area at the time of the shooting.

The second shooting happened at about 2:13 p.m. following a road rage incident on Smokey Park Highway.

Police said a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times, and he is still “fighting for his life.”

Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials help identify and locate a person of interest, police said.

The third shooting happened Friday morning at about 3:27 a.m. in West Asheville, according to the police department.

Officers said a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times outside of an occupied home, located on High Court Entrance. He is currently in critical condition.

Police said a fourth shooting happened Thursday at about 8 a.m. during a road rage incident on I-240E near Amboy Road. No one was injured during the shooting, but one of the driver’s vehicles was shot in the passenger door.

Police said the suspect driver was driving a silver VW Jetta. It was possibly a 2008-2015 model with multiple stickers on the back.

Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110. Tips can also be submitted by texting TIP2APD to 847411.