Man killed, 2 injured during crash on Hwy. 11 in Greenville Co.

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed and two others were injured early Thursday morning during a crash on Highway 11.

Troopers said the driver of a 2014 Ford was headed south on Highway 11 at about 3:47 a.m. The driver crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a 2013 Mazda SUV. The Mazda then crashed into a guardrail before going down an embankment.

The driver of the Mazda, Dana Todd, 58, of Salem, was pronounced dead shortly after EMS arrived on scene, according to the coroner’s office.

A passenger of the Mazda and the driver of the Ford were transported to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital for their injuries.

The SCHP’s MAIT team and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store