Man killed, 2 injured during crash on Hwy. 11 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed and two others were injured early Thursday morning during a crash on Highway 11.

Troopers said the driver of a 2014 Ford was headed south on Highway 11 at about 3:47 a.m. The driver crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a 2013 Mazda SUV. The Mazda then crashed into a guardrail before going down an embankment.

The driver of the Mazda, Dana Todd, 58, of Salem, was pronounced dead shortly after EMS arrived on scene, according to the coroner’s office.

A passenger of the Mazda and the driver of the Ford were transported to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital for their injuries.

The SCHP’s MAIT team and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.