Deer hunter finds man shot to death in Iva, homicide investigation underway

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Deputies on the scene of a shooting investigation (WSPA).

IVA, S.C. (WSPA) — Authorities have been investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday in Iva.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting at about 6:30 a.m. on Riddle Road near Sexton Gin Road.

According to the Anderson County coroner’s office, a deer hunter found the shooting victim lying just off of the roadway near the intersection of Riddle Road and Highway 413.

Kristofer Michael Shaw, 26, of Anderson, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Shaw’s death has been ruled as a homicide.

No arrests have been made and deputies did not have any information about any suspects.

The sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories