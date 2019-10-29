Deer hunter finds man shot to death in Iva, homicide investigation underway

Deputies on the scene of a shooting investigation (WSPA).

IVA, S.C. (WSPA) — Authorities have been investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday in Iva.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting at about 6:30 a.m. on Riddle Road near Sexton Gin Road.

According to the Anderson County coroner’s office, a deer hunter found the shooting victim lying just off of the roadway near the intersection of Riddle Road and Highway 413.

Kristofer Michael Shaw, 26, of Anderson, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Shaw’s death has been ruled as a homicide.

No arrests have been made and deputies did not have any information about any suspects.

The sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.



