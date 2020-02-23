1 dead, 1 charged following shooting in Buffalo area of Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed and another has been taken into custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Buffalo area of Union County.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 1 p.m. to South Street for a report of a shooting.

The Union County Coroner’s Office said Christopher Lee Hall, 44, of Buffalo, was shot in the chest and taken to Union Medical Center. The victim was then flown to Spartanburg Medical Center where he later died.

According to the sheriff’s office, John Robert Arnette, 45, has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

Arnette was taken to the Union County Detention Center.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.