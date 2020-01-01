VIDEO: 1 shot after attempted robbery on Calhoun Hill Way in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said one person was shot Wednesday during an attempted robbery.

According to a Sgt. Johnathan Bragg, the police department received a call at about 12:05 p.m. about a gunshot victim on Calhoun Hill Way.

When officers arrived on-scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was reportedly in his garage when a man came into the garage and asked for money.

Police said the victim refused to give the man money and the man shot the victim before leaving the scene.

The victim’s injuries appear to be non life-threatening.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity should contact the police department.