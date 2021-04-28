1 shot in parking lot of nightclub on White Horse Rd.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was shot early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a nightclub.

Dispatch officials told 7 News the call came in at 3:48 a.m. from Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.

Officers responded to the ER just before 4 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

After further investigation, deputies learned the victim was leaving Club Twist, located at 1705 White Horse Road, when they were approached by someone who was wearing a ski mask. Deputies said the victim was shot at least once.

The shooter then left the scene in possibly a white sedan, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate.