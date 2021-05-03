1 injured during shooting at apartments on Boling Rd. Ext. in Taylors

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured Monday morning during a shooting at an apartment complex in Taylors.

Deputies said the shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m. at Spring Grove Apartments, located on Boling Road Extension.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Deputies said they are in stable condition.

Deputies said the suspect left the scene.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate.

We’ll update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store