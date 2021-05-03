1 injured during shooting at apartments on Boling Rd. Ext. in Taylors

A close-up photo of police lights by night

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured Monday morning during a shooting at an apartment complex in Taylors.

Deputies said the shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m. at Spring Grove Apartments, located on Boling Road Extension.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Deputies said they are in stable condition.

Deputies said the suspect left the scene.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate.

We’ll update this story as information becomes available.