1 shot, killed at Intown Suites on Mauldin Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot and killed Tuesday night at the Intown Suites in Greenville County.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies responded at about 10:23 p.m. to the hotel, located at 408 Mauldin Road, for a report of gunshots being heard.

When deputies arrived on scene, deputies found a man had been fatally shot at least once, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office has asked for anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

The sheriff’s office and Greenville County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate the shooting.