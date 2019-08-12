1 taken to hospital following road rage shooting in Piedmont, ACSO says

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded Saturday night to a shooting in Piedmont.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Jameson Road and Highway 81, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting appeared to be the result of road rage.

Someone shot through the window of a truck with three passengers, including a small child, inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the driver was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Forensics responded to the scene. They will continue to investigate the shooting.