1 taken to hospital following road rage shooting in Piedmont, ACSO says

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded Saturday night to a shooting in Piedmont.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Jameson Road and Highway 81, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting appeared to be the result of road rage.

Someone shot through the window of a truck with three passengers, including a small child, inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the driver was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Forensics responded to the scene. They will continue to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store