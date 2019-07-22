10-month-old baby’s death ruled homicide, Haywood Co. deputies investigating

by: WSPA Staff

HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 10-month-old baby’s dead is being investigated as a homicide.

Haywood County deputies responded at about 4:30 p.m. on July 18 to a home on Lookout Lane in the Jonathan Creek for an echo cardiac arrest.

The baby, Chloe Evans, was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement and medical personnel observed several injuries on Evans.

Deputies said preliminary autopsy results showed the death was a homicide.

The sheriff’s office has not released any suspect information. They said charges have not been filed at this point in the investigation.

