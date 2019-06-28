10 people arrested during ‘Operation Infinity’ warrant round-up in Oconee Co.

Left to right: Adolph Tanksley, Alexandria Burdette, David Vajdic, Jeremy Alexander, Derril Parker, Jerry Davis, Kevin Maler, Rachel Sanger, Terry Blackwell (Source: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County deputies arrested 10 people Wednesday during a a warrant round-up.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies executed “Operation Infinity” following a several-month long investigation.

Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said the arrests were part of an effort to combat the drug problem in Oconee County.

“We will continue arresting those that choose to sell illegal drugs in our communities. We also are promoting drug prevention to our youth as well as encouraging those with an addiction to seek free help that is available. We are looking for an additional 14 suspects that will be arrested for the sale of illegal drugs,” Crenshaw said.

Terry Lee Blackwell has been charged with two counts distribution of methamphetamine, second offense.

Rachel Huntsinger Sanger, has been charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Fred Brandon Couch was charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

David Joseph Vajdic was charged with possession of scheduled substance.

Jerry Louis Davis was charged with distribution of methamphetamine.

Derril Keith Parker has been charged with distribution of methamphetamine.

Adolph Raf Tanksley was charged with distribution of RX.

Kevin Wayne Maler has been charged with distribution of methamphetamine.

Jeremy Fulton Alexander has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Alexandria Mercedes Burdette was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

The suspects were booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.