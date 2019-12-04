12-year-old Sims Middle School student arrested for indecent exposure in class

by: WSPA Staff

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County Sheriff’s Office officials said a Sims Middle School student was arrested Wednesday for indecent exposure during class.

The assistant principal notified the school’s resource officer Tuesday at about 1:30 p.m. about the incident.

The incident report said the teacher and several students were in the classroom when the 12-year-old student exposed their private body parts.

The student was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, according to the report. The student was later released to their parents.

