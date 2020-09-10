14-year-old boy charged in shooting death of a 5-year-old girl in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 5-year-old girl was killed in a shooting in northeast Charlotte, according to CMPD.

Police say 5-year-old Amani Barringer was found shot in the neck at a home on Elgywood Lane Wednesday evening. Officials first said the child had life-threatening injuries, but she later died at the hospital.

CMPD said a 14-year-old boy has been charged for his involvement in the Amani’s death.

Detectives said there were no adults inside of the home with the little girl at the time of the incident, but that two teenagers were present. After the 14-year-old was interviewed, he was charged win involuntary manslaughter.

The shooting is actively being investigated as a homicide and police are still working to identify witnesses. This is the 84th homicide in Charlotte this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or call Cirme Stoppers at 704-334-1600.