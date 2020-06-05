Live Now
16-year-old girl dies after being shot in head while driving in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed early Friday morning in Anderson.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, Lashanti Aayania Hester, of Anderson, was shot in the head at about 2 a.m. while she was driving near the intersection of East North Avenue and Whitehall Road.

The coroner’s office said the shooting appeared to have stemmed from an fight between a group of people who were attending a graduation party at a motel. The coroner said the fight continued to a convenience store.

Hester was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center, where she died.

Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

The coroner’s office and Anderson Police Department will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the police department.

