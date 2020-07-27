17-year-old facing attempted murder charges following shooting in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office officials said a 17-year-old has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following a shooting Saturday morning.

Kentorious Daqwaun Wilson, 17, was arrested Saturday and charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm. He was booked into the Greenwood County detention Center.

According to the incident report, the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Windmill Circle.

Sheriff’s office officials said deputies responded at about 11:37 a.m. after someone reported they heard shots being fired and then saw a vehicle crash.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the car crashed into another vehicle and nobody was inside, according to the incident report.

While deputies were investigating, a man arrived at the scene and said he had been inside of the vehicle at the time of the incident. The man told officers they were driving through a subdivision, near Possum Hollow Road and Cemetery Road, when someone started shooting at the vehicle.

The man told officers everyone in the vehicle ducked down and that was when they ran off of the roadway, through a fence and crashed into a van, according to the incident report. He said they all got out of the vehicle and realized one person had been shot and was bleeding from the head.

The woman who was driving the vehicle also arrived on scene spoke with deputies. She said when they turned the corner onto Cemetery Road she saw someone standing outside of one of the homes holding something with both hands. She said she then heard the shots hitting the vehicle, according to the incident report.