17-year-old injured during shooting at a grocery store parking lot in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a 17-year-old was injured during a shooting Sunday in a grocery store parking lot.

Police said the shooting happened in an Ingles parking lot, located at 301 Long Shoals Road.

Witnesses told officers the teen and another passenger were sitting in their vehicle when another car pulled up beside of them. Someone in the car shot into the teen’s car multiple times, hitting the teen in arm and lower leg, police said.

The teen was taken to Mission Hospital. Their injuries are non-life threatening, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110. To submit a tip anonymously please use the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or text TIP2APD to 847411.