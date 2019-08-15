2 men facing charges after I-85 chase, investigators find 895 grams of meth

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Two men are in custody after a chase on I-85 ended in Spartanburg County.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office’s Lieutenant Jimmy Bolt said the pursuit began Thursday at about 12:30 p.m. in Greenville County. Bolt said the driver tried to hit a deputy with his car during a traffic stop, prompting the chase.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kevin Bobo said the men were suspected of trafficking narcotics.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright gave deputies permission to forcibly stop the car after the driver, Elisten Douglas Buchanan, 28, of Fort Lawn, attempted to hit a Greenville County deputy.

The Buchanan slowed just before mile marker 67 and the men threw “bags of a white substance” over the bridge, Bobo said. When the Buchanan slowed down, deputies were able to push the car into a wall and end the chase.

Both men put their hands up, but refused to open the car doors. Bobo said deputies had to break the car’s windows to arrest the men.

A narcotics investigator found 895 grams of methamphetamine and $2,666 in the car.

Buchanan has been charged with second offense failure to stop for blue lights and trafficking methamphetamine over 400 grams.

The passenger, Garrett Akeem Covington, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with littering and trafficking methamphetamine over 400 grams.

No officers or citizens were injured during the chase, Bobo said.