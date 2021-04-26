2 arrested, charged in Cedar Lane Road shooting

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested Sunday night after a shooting outside of a convenience store.

Deputies said Dustin Lee Bolin, 20, shot at two people outside of a convenience store, located on Cedar Lane Road near Worth Street, after his girlfriend allegedly told him the two “made passes at her.”

After the shooting, Bolin got into a vehicle with his girlfriend and her mother, Stephanie Wheeler, 53, and they drove away, according to the sheriff’s office.

2 injured in shooting on Cedar Lane Road in Greenville on April 25, 2021 (WSPA)

The two victims drove across the street to the Escape Ballroom nightclub and called for help. Deputies said they were taken to an area hospital, and they are expected to recover from their injuries.

A short time later, deputies were able to locate the suspect vehicle and performed a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bolin was charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Wheeler was charged with accessory after the fact and unlawful neglect of a child.

Bolin and Wheeler were booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.