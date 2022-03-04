WELLFORD, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are arrested following a raid in Wellford.

According to the Wellford Police Department, they raided 511 Old Spartanburg Highway and arrested Keith Daryl Atkins, 56, of Wellford, and Jennifer Ann Lee, 42, of Startex.

Atkins was charged with manufacturing/distribution/possession (MDP) for scheduled I, II, III, according to the Spartanburg County Detention Center. Lee was charged with identity theft/fraud, furnishing tobacco to a minor and MDP scheduled I, II, III.

There was no harm to the community, officers said.

The police department will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday on the full investigation.