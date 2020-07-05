2 dead, 8 injured in Lavish Lounge nightclub shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies have been investigating shooting that left two people dead and eight injured.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said the shooting happened early Sunday morning at the Lavish Lounge, located at 1701 White Horse Road.

Around 1:50 a.m., a deputy driving on White Horse Road noticed something happening at the Lavish. The deputy then called for emergency back-up due to active gunfire from inside the building.

Multiple deputies, along with Greenville City Police and South Carolina Highway Patrol, responded to the scene.

Deputies found 10 people had been shot inside the night club. The victims transported taken to an area hospital for their gunshot wounds.

The Greenville County Coroner’s office said Clarence Sterling Johnson, 51, of Duncan, and Mykala Bell, 23, of Greenville, died at the hospital from their injuries.

Sheriff Lewis said Johnson was a security guard at the nightclub.

Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital officials said two victims remained in the hospital for as of 2 p.m. Sunday. The other six victims were released from the hospital.

Deputies told 7 News no arrests have been made. They have asked for the public’s help to identify four people of interest. Deputies believe the four people pictured may be from the Atlanta area.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying persons of interest. They may be from Atlanta, Ga. area. (Source: GCSO)

Anyone with information about the shooting or the person’s of interest is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (864) 23-CRIME. Callers may remain anonymous.