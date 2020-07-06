Community holds prayer vigil following deadly shooting at nightclub on White Horse Rd

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A prayer vigil was held Sunday evening after two people killed and eight others were injured during a shooting at a nightclub in Greenville County.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies were driving near the Lavish Lounge nightclub, located at 1701 White Horse Road, at about 1:46 a.m. when they noticed something was happening.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis described to 7 News the scene they found Sunday morning.

Deputies said people were running out of the nightclub and into the street after gunshots were fired inside of the building.

“Everything is turned over, there’s some chairs in there, food on the floor, some bottles busted. You can tell somebody left in a hurry,” he said.

He said an artist or a group had been performing on a small stage in the club when the shooting happened.

Deputies said 10 people were shot and taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Related Content 2 dead, 8 injured in Lavish Lounge nightclub shooting in Greenville Co. Video

The Greenville County Coroner’s office said Lavish Lounge security guard, Clarence Sterling Johnson, 51, of Duncan, and mother of two, Mykala Bell, 23, of Greenville, died from their injuries at the hospital.

Mykala Bell (Source: Family members)

7 News spoke with some of Bell’s family members Sunday evening at the prayer vigil.

“She was our angel of the family. She was beautiful. She was a loving mother. Her kids was crazy about her,” her uncle Ramon Arnold said. “And her last words to me, the day before she was got killed, was, ‘I love you Unc. Thank you.’ That’s what she telled me.”

“We lost a really good person, a really good mother,” Bell’s aunt Ashley Arnold told 7 News. “We just ask everyone to keep my brother-in-law and sister-in-law uplifted because they need it the most. They’re the ones that have to remind her children of who she was.”

Sheriff Lewis said that they’re still working to find the shooter. He said no arrests have been made, but several people have been interviewed.

The sheriff’s office asked for the community’s help in identifying four men who they said are persons of interest.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying persons of interest. They may be from Atlanta, Ga. area. (Source: GCSO)

Sheriff’s office officials said the men may be from the Atlanta area.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the persons of interest is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (864) 23-CRIME. Callers may remain anonymous.

Prisma Health officials told 7 News two victims remained in the hospital Sunday afternoon.