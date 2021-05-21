2 face drug charges after officers find fentanyl, pills, Asheville Police say

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said they started an investigation after neighbors complained of drug activity on Granada Street.
After further investigation, officers said they arrested Niko Moya Hudgens, 23, and Malik Jerome Lewis.
During the arrest, officers seized a stolen .40 caliber gun, 19.06 grams of suspected fentanyl, 9 MDMA (ecstasy) pills, $1,122 and digital scales.
Niko Moya Hudgens has been charged with:
- possession of a stolen firearm
- conspire to traffic in opium/heroin
- trafficking in opium/heroin by possession
- possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule i
- possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule ii
- possession with intent to sell/distribute a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school
- carrying a concealed gun
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- maintain a vehicle for controlled substance
She is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.
Malik Jerome Lewis has been charged with:
- possession of a firearm by a felon
- possession of a stolen firearm
- conspire to traffic in opium/heroin
- trafficking in opium/heroin by transport
- possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule i
- possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule ii
- possession with intent to sell/distribute a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school
- 2nd degree trespass
He was being held on a $175,000 secured bond. He has since been released.