2 facing burglary charges in Oconee County, deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said two people have been charged following a burglary investigation in the West Union area.

Deputies said officers responded Friday to an area of Cranes Crossing Drive off of Burnt Tanyard Road in West Union after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle. Dispatch officials told officers the suspects in the vehicle were seen coming out of a residence, located on Big Brown Drive, carrying items, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived on scene, they learned the suspicious vehicle was seen traveling on Ebenezer Road, deputies said. Additional officers responded to assist with a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, the driver, Laura Michelle McAlister, 47, of Walhalla, gave officers permission to search her vehicle.

Deputies said another suspect, James Harold Ramey, 38, of Seneca, was found walking on Fairview Church Road.

Upon further investigation, officers learned the couple did not have permission to be at the residence, and several items were taken from the home. The items, including firearms, were later found at an address on Fairview Church Road near S. Crooked Creek Road, deputies said. Those items were returned to their rightful owners.

McAlister has been charged with first degree burglary and grand larceny. She was book into the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $55,000 surety bond.

Ramey has been charged with first degree burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand larceny and malicious injury to personal property. Ramey was booked into Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $55,000 surety bond.