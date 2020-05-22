2 facing charges after checks stolen from church in Marion

MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said two people have been charged after checks were stolen from a church in Marion.

Sheriff’s office officials said a Carson’s Chapel United Methodist Church member reported on March 6 that several checks has been stolen from the church.

After further investigation, deputies found Stacy Lynn Lamb, 38, of Marion, took the checks. Deputies said David Lee Clyburn, 26, of Marion, was then seen on a store’s surveillance video passing the stolen checks.

Lamb has been charged with obtaining property by false pretense and larceny.

Clyburn has been charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretense.