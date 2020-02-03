2 facing charges following traffic stop in Oconee Co., deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested early Saturday morning following a traffic stop in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Jerry Eugene Poole, Jr., 51, of Seneca, and Tequila Ann Poole, 43, of Walhalla, were arrested during a traffic at the intersection of Friendship Road and Sitton Mill Road.

Deputies said an officer with South Carolina Highway Patrol had stopped their vehicle for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the officer learned no one in the vehicle had a valid drivers license and the vehicle was not insured.

While officers inventoried the vehicle to be towed, they found meth, 2.68 grams of heroin and Alprozolam, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Tequila Poole was driving the vehicle and Jerry Poole was a passenger. Both were arrested and taken to the Oconee County Detention Center. The other passengers were released, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tequila Poole was charged with driving under suspension, DUI, second offense uninsured motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana/10 grams or less hash, and two counts of possession other controlled substance in scheduled I-V.

Jerry Poole was charged with trafficking meth 10 grams or more, but less than 28 grams, possession of other controlled sub. in schedule I to V, and MDP narcotic drugs in schedule I and schedule II.