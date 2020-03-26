2 facing charges murder charges after woman found in shallow grave in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said two people have been charged after a woman was found buried in a shallow grave Tuesday afternoon in southern Greenville County.

Deputies said the victim, Carolyn Felicia Jackson, 60, was found at about 3 p.m. in an open field near Reedy River along Dunklin Bridge Road at Marler Road.

Jackson had been reported missing since March 21.

7 News previously reported on the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Search and Rescue Team were searching for her near Daventon Road. Deputies said she did have some known medical conditions.

According to arrest warrants, Amanda Marie Scott, 36, and Denardis Jamont Kilgo, 39, kidnapped Jackson around March 14.

The arrest warrants said Jackson was found tied and restrained with Christmas light cords and tape. She was wrapped in a way to prevented her from breathing. She also suffered blunt force trauma. The warrants said the crimes happened at 579 Daventon Road in Honea Path.

Scott and Kilgo have each been charged with murder and kidnapping.

Deputies will continue to investigate a motive.