2 facing drug charges after Buncombe Co. deputies find more than 50 grams of fentanyl, 66 grams of meth

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said two people are facing drug charges after after deputies executed a search at a home in Fairview on Thursday.

During the search, deputies found 50.1 grams of fentanyl, 66.4 grams of methamphetamine, 21 Xanax pills and $2,533 cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Nikayla Jade Carlisle has been charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking in heroin, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for the use of drugs, felony possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Carlisle is being held on a $362,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said, “four grams of fentanyl is the threshold for a trafficking charge and Carlisle is charged with Level III Trafficking which carries a mandatory minimum of 225 months in prison.” 

Jamal Semaj Farrington has been charged with felony possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, felony possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Thank you to our Deputies from SCET and BCAT for their continued efforts to target high-level drug trafficking operations taking place in Buncombe County. This is a significant amount of fentanyl that will not be circulating in our community because of their hard work,” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller. 

