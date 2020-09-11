2 facing drug trafficking charges after deputies find more than 177 grams of meth, other drugs

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people are facing multiple drug trafficking charges after deputies found more than 177 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs.

Deputies said Joshua Allan Grubb, of South Carolina, and Amanda Anne Gann, of Buncombe County, had 177.5 grams of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of crack cocaine, 3.2 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 3.8 grams of marijuana and $61,549.60 in cash.

Deputies said they have each been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, trafficking in methamphetamine by transportation, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession of schedule 1 controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were given a bond of $75,000.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.