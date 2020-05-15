Police: Grandfather found dead in Spartanburg Co. following Gaffney murder-suicide

Red Roof Inn on New Painter Drive in Gaffney, May 15, 2020 (WSPA Photo)

UPDATE (5/18/20) – Gaffney Police officials said another man was found dead Sunday in Spartanburg County following a murder-suicide in Gaffney on Friday.

According to a news release, Spartanburg County deputies found Howard Lawson Yelton, 69, of Chesnee, dead when they attempted to notify him about his son and grandson’s deaths.

Howard Yelton was found at his home. He suffered gunshot wounds to the head and cuts to his head and neck, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office

Officials said Howard Yelton’s death is being treated as a homicide, and there is no threat to the community.

The sheriff’s office and coroner’s office will continue to investigate his death.

UPDATE (5/17/20) – The two men found dead Friday morning in a Gaffney hotel have been identified.

According to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler, Timothy Brian Yelton, 42, and his son, Brandon Gage Yelton, 25, both of Chesnee, died as the result of an apparent murder-suicide at the Red Roof Inn located at 132 New Painter Drive in Gaffney.

“This tragic event occurred around 2 p.m. last Thursday in a room the two men had been renting since May 9. Housekeeping personnel knocked on the door just after 11 a.m. Friday and did not get an answer. When they attempted to enter with a pass key, the security latch was engaged. The manager of the motel was called to the room and gained access to discover the two men unresponsive. He immediately called 911,” Fowler released in a statement.

Fowler said the Brandon Yelton shot his father and then turned the gun on himself.

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Two men were found dead Friday morning in a Gaffney hotel, according to the Cherokee County Coroner.

The coroner said the two were found in a room at the Red Roof Inn on New Painter Drive around 11:15am.

Management at the hotel found the two unresponsive in the room after housekeeping could not access the room for cleaning, according to the coroner.

Coroner Dennis Fowler said the two appear to have died within a short time of each other Thursday afternoon.

Fowler said that hotel records showed that the two checked into the hotel on May 9.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.