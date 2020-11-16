2 injured during shooting at Midtown Bistro & Lounge in Spartanburg, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials said two people were injured during a shooting Saturday night at a bar in downtown Spartanburg.

Police said officers responded at about 11:20 p.m. to the Midtown Bistro and Lounge, located at 307 West Main Street, for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man laying on the floor inside of the lounge. Officers applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg until EMS arrived on scene.

Officers then learned a woman also suffered a gunshot wound, according to the police department. Officers said the woman told officers she was shot inside of the club.

A supervisor told officers a witness saw someone shooting outside of the lounge before running away, according to the police report.

A vehicle was also found to have been hit by gunfire, police said.

The police department will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

