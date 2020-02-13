2 men facing attempted murder charges following shootings in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men were arrested early Tuesday morning after police said they shot into two homes.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, officers responded at about 1 a.m. to a report of shots fired at a home on McLees Avenue.

While on scene, officers heard a series of gunshots coming from a neighboring block. While searching the area, officers noticed a vehicle leaving the area that matched the description a witness gave.

Officers followed the vehicle into an apartment complex where two people jumped out of the car and ran away. Police said it looked like both people were carrying weapons as they were running away.

Police were able to arrest Jaylin Khalil Carter, 20, after a short chase, according to the police report. Officers found the a AR pistol he was carrying.

Carter has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, discharging firearm into a dwelling, possession of weapon during violent crime, failure to stop on lawful command, unlawful carrying of pistol and resisting arrest.

Police will continue investigating the shootings and the other person who ran away from the vehicle.

Greenwood Police said officers also arrested Daitin Tyreik Sowell, 20, of Greenwood, in connection to a shooting into a home on Florence Street.

Sowell has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and discharging firearm into a dwelling.