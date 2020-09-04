2 men facing multiple drug charges following a home search in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood Police Department officials said two men were arrested and charged following a home search on Gum Avenue.

Police said the Greenwood County/City SWAT team assisted with executing a search warrant.

During the search, officers found almost 300 oxycodone pills, marijuana, money and a handgun. Officers also found a stolen vehicle behind the residence, according to the police department.

Officers said a 7-year-old was also in the home at the time of the search.

Demarkese Larencio Makins, 26, of Greenwood, has been charged with trafficking oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute in close proximity to a school, unlawful conduct toward a child, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Jasier Kavion Williams, 18, of Greenwood, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute in close proximity to a school and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police said a 17-year-old was also involved and a complaint was filed against them as well.