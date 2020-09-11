2 men found shot to death outside of Hawk’s Landing Apartments in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said two men were found shot to death outside of an apartment building.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded at about 4:40 a.m. to the Hawk’s Landing Apartments, located at 1201 Cedar Lane Road.

Deputies said the victims were found between two apartment buildings, and they both suffered from at least one gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.