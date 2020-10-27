2 men injured during shooting in west Asheville, Police investigating

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said two men were shot Monday night behind a residence in west Asheville.

Police said officers responded at about 9 p.m. to Stewart Street for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two victims. One victim was shot twice and the other victim was shot once. Police said their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110. Detectives will continue to investigate.

